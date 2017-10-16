Robert Durst to appear in court as prosecutors gather witness testimony in his murder case

Robert Durst — the idiosyncratic New York real estate tycoon who lived for years under the suspicion of authorities — is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday for a hearing at which prosecutors will gather early witness testimony ahead of his murder trial.

Durst, 74, is accused of shooting his best friend, crime writer Susan Berman, in the back of the head inside her Benedict Canyon home in late December 2000. Prosecutors allege that Durst killed Berman to silence her for what she knew about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen. He has pleaded not guilty.

During the hearing, which will probably continue through the middle of the week, prosecutors are expected to question a retired New York state trooper who helped investigate Kathleen’s disappearance decades ago. His testimony will be videotaped and, if he’s not available to testify in the future, could be played for jurors at Durst’s trial, which is unlikely to begin until at least 2018.

Prosecutors also plan to gather testimony this week from two of Berman’s friends, a doctor who lived near her Benedict Canyon home and the former assistant chief of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

During a hearing in July, prosecutors displayed a copy of an envelope addressed to “BEVERLEY HILLS POLICE.” Inside the envelope, prosecutors said, was an anonymous note sent to authorities around the time of Berman’s death alerting them to a “cadaver” inside her home.

A prosecutor asked a longtime friend of Durst whether she knew him to misspell Beverly Hills as “Beverley Hills.” She said she’d never seen him write it out, but added that the handwriting looked “kind of” like Durst’s penmanship. When the prosecutor displayed the note found inside the envelope — “1527 BENEDICT CANYON CADAVER,” it read — Durst’s friend said it looked like his handwriting.

The millionaire was arrested at a New Orleans hotel in March 2015 on suspicion of Berman’s murder. His capture came a day before the airing of the last episode of “The Jinx,” a six-part documentary about Durst’s life. In the episode, Durst mumbles into a hot microphone: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course,” which some have interpreted as a confession to multiple murders.

The documentary highlights Kathleen’s disappearance, Berman’s murder and the 2001 fatal shooting of Morris Black. Black was Durst’s neighbor during the time he lived in Galveston, Texas, under an assumed name and posing as a mute woman. Durst said the gun went off accidentally while defending himself against Black, but he admitted to dismembering the man’s body. He pleaded not guilty to Black’s murder and was ultimately acquitted.

CAPTION Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA CAPTION Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down NCLS game 1 and discuss the unlikely heroes. Los Angeles Dodgers sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez break down NCLS game 1 and discuss the unlikely heroes. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on his injury that is keeping him out of the NLCS. Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on his injury that is keeping him out of the NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke and Chicago Tribune sports columnist David Haugh discuss the NLCS and what to expect from both teams. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke and Chicago Tribune sports columnist David Haugh discuss the NLCS and what to expect from both teams. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnists Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss what it means for Corey Seager to not be in the NLCS lineup. Los Angeles Times sports columnists Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss what it means for Corey Seager to not be in the NLCS lineup.

marisa.gerber@latimes.com

For more news from the Los Angeles County courts, follow me on Twitter: @marisagerber