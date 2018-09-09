Rosh Hashana, the two-day holiday celebrating the Jewish new year, begins at sundown

“Two of the main reasons I love doing this is it gives so many actors, writers, comedians and the entire Hollywood community who are away from their families a place to pray for the holidays,” Jamie Masada, owner of the Laugh Factory said. “And, with the economic crisis this country has been experiencing now for over a decade, so many people cannot afford the high cost of tickets that most temples charge in order to attend services. At the Laugh Factory Temple, all are welcome to come and pray.”