Suspect in shootout that injured San Bernardino County deputy linked to other shootings

A man accused of wounding a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy in a shootout at a Hesperia gas station this week could be connected to at least three other shootings, including a homicide, KABC News reported.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested Kenneth Scott Welch, 37, at his home on Colton Avenue in Redlands on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Welch was booked on suspicion of attempted murder at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga in lieu of $25-million bail, according to sheriff’s booking records.

At 11:16 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Patrick Higgins of the sheriff’s Victor Valley Station responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Chevron gas station at Ranchero Road and Escondido Avenue in Hesperia, the department said in a statement.

A man had allegedly stolen several items from the gas station and assaulted an employee before fleeing in a dark-colored Chrysler.

Deputies searched the area, and Higgins returned to the gas station at 12:38 a.m. to find a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car with a person inside. Higgins approached the car and “gave several commands for the suspect to show his hands and exit the vehicle,” the sheriff’s statement says.

The man refused to exit his car, and Higgins tried to disabled him with pepper spray, authorities said. The man then began shooting at Higgins, who was struck once in the chest but spared from possible mortal injury by his body armor.

Higgins returned to his patrol car and exchanged gunfire with the man, who fled northbound on Escondido Road. Higgins followed him for about two miles to Muscatel Street, where he stopped and requested medical aid, said Jodi Miller, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Higgins was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, authorities said.

Welch has been linked to the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on a Highland street Wednesday morning, KABC reported.

Deputies found Mario Anthony Figueroa, 48, of Redlands with a gunshot wound in the middle of the street near 6th Street and Central Avenue, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Figueroa was pronounced dead at the scene.

KABC reported that Welch has also been linked to two car-to-car shootings on the 210 Freeway in Rialto a day earlier.

Two people in vehicles traveling in opposite directions were shot and wounded, seemingly at random, Tuesday night, police told The Times. At 6:31 p.m., a person in a westbound vehicle between Alder and Sierra avenues was shot in the upper leg by a person in another car, said Sgt. Kevin Balleweg of the Rialto Police Department.

Fourteen minutes later, a person in an eastbound vehicle less than four miles away was shot, Balleweg said. The second victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times, and the male driver was shot in the lower arm, he said.

Both victims described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark gray or black sedan and the suspect as a middle-aged man with a goatee, Balleweg said.

The Chevron gas station in Hesperia where the deputy was shot is the same one where another deputy was dragged more than 200 feet by a vehicle while conducting a welfare check on a man in the parking lot earlier this month.

On March 5, Deputy Jared Rodgers was called to the gas station to check on the vehicle’s occupant, Tristan Wyatt Thorwaldson, a 21-year-old transient, according to the sheriff’s department. Thorwaldson started to drive off, and Rodgers grabbed onto the driver’s side window frame. The deputy suffered minor injuries, and Thorwaldson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

