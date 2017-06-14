Shooting erupts at San Francisco UPS facility, police urge neighborhood to shelter in place

San Francisco police are responding to a shooting at a United Parcel Service facility in downtown’s Mission District and have asked people nearby to shelter in place.

At least two drivers were involved in the shooting at the shipping and delivery facility, said Steven Gaut, a UPS spokesman.

One of the drivers is the shooter, and the other is a victim, he said.

Few details were known about the incident, but Gaut said multiple shots were fired.

He said employees were evacuated from the facility, which processes packages for delivery in the San Francisco area.

It is unknown how many employees were in the facility at the time of the shooting, Gaut said.

“I don’t remember anything like this in California in recent history,” he said.

In a series of tweets that began just after 9 a.m., police told the public to avoid the area of 17th Street and Vermont Avenue.

Police officials did not immediately say if anyone was wounded or killed.

The situation is ongoing and police said they would alert people when the lockdown has been lifted.

Police and city officials urged residents to avoid the area and remain indoors, said Francis Zamora, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Emergency Management.

He declined to release any information on the number of causalities or say whether there was an active shooting incident.

“We want to let the first responders go in safely first,” Zamora said.

