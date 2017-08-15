Man, 2 children killed in Bay Area mobile home fire

Fire officials say a man and two children died after a fire quickly engulfed a mobile home in San Jose.

San Jose Fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort said the mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and by the time firefighters arrived minutes later, the front of the house had collapsed.

Elgort said a man, a boy and a girl were found dead in the front part of the home. One of the children was the man’s grandchild and the other was a neighbor or possibly a cousin.

Neighbors tried in vain to rescue the occupants and used garden hoses to try to put out the blaze, Elgort said.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.