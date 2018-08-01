Appeals court rules Trump can't withhold funds from 'sanctuary' cities but drops nationwide injunction

A federal appeals court decided 2-1 Wednesday that the Trump administration may not withhold federal funds from immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and counties.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district judge’s ruling in favor of San Francisco and Santa Clara County, which sued over the administration’s threats to withhold money to jurisdictions that have passed laws limiting local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
But the court removed a nationwide injunction issued by the judge, concluding that there was not enough evidence presented so far to justify it.
This article will be updated.