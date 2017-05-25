Sandra Bullock's stalker sentenced to probation for 2014 break-in

A Montrose man was sentenced to five years of probation for stalking actress Sandra Bullock and breaking into her home.

Joshua James Corbett, 41, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to charges of breaking into the actress’ home in 2014, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said. Corbett pleaded no contest to one felony count each of stalking and first-degree residential burglary.

In addition to probation, a 10-year protective order was issued against Corbett. He was also ordered to seek continued treatment at a mental health facility.

On the morning of June 8, 2014, Corbett jumped a fence to access Bullock’s Hollywood Hills home and broke into the mansion.

Bullock, who was alone in the house, was awakened by a strange knocking sound coming from her third-floor workout room.

She peeked out of her bedroom door, saw a man clad in black sneaking down the corridor and retreated to her bedroom closet, where she dialed 911.

Police responding to the call found Corbett at Bullock’s home. He was immediately arrested.

“Sandy. I’m sorry. Please don’t press charges,” Corbett allegedly shouted as he was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Corbett had a notebook with a love letter addressed to the Academy Award-winning actress that said, “You are my wife by law, the law of God and belong to me,” authorities said.

The letter suggested he had been watching Bullock's home for days.

The notebook also “exhibited stalking, obsessive and fixated behavior” regarding Bullock and her son, LAPD Det. Christina Carlozzi wrote in a search warrant affidavit.

Corbett told investigators that he broke into Bullock’s home not to scare the actress but because he “wanted to show … security that her residence was not impervious and she was in danger,” the affidavit said.

He also had a concealed weapons permit from Utah.

Corbett did not have a gun on him at Bullock’s home but investigators linked him to eight firearms registered in his name.

