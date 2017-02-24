L.A. police, investigating child sexual abuse case going back to 1998, ask victims to step forward

Los Angeles Police investigators are looking for more people who say they were sexually abused by Amador Valencia Santos, who was arrested this month on suspicion of sexual abuse.

Police allege in a news release that Santos, also known as “Omar,” has been victimizing children since 1998.

Santos, 57, met children through mutual friends and invited them to spend the night in his home, police say.

“Santos groomed the [victims’] trust by taking them to the movies, amusement parks, playing video games and basketball games with them,” the LAPD statement alleges. “Santos showed adult pornography and sexually abused the victims while they were inside his residence.”

He was arrested on Feb. 9 and is being held on $2.8 million bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records. A preliminary hearing for Santos is scheduled Wednesday in downtown.

Police are asking anyone with information about additional victims to call the Southwest area sex crimes division at at (323) 290-2975.

sonali.kohli@latimes.com