Fast-moving brush fire burns 500 acres near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, triggers evacuations

A fast-moving, wind-fueled brush fire has burned about 500 acres in the foothills near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula and triggered evacuations of about 500 homes, officials said.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, firefighters were getting in place to protect homes along Highway 150 just north of Santa Paula,said Ventura County Fire Capt. Stan Ziegler.

Within an hour, the fire grew from 50 to 500 acres.

The agency staffed an extra 100 or so firefighters in anticipation of strong winds that triggered a red flag warning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Weather officials said those regions could see wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph Monday night into Tuesday.

The blaze was reported about 6:25 p.m.

“This is exactly what we have prepared for,” Ziegler said. “This is not a surprise by any means.”

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. CAPTION President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. President Trump says he didn't ask James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. The investigation into the 2016 election is shining new light on the president's son-in-law. CVS Health Corp. plans to buy Aetna Inc. for $69 billion. Just 11.9% of renters put more than half their income toward rent and utilities in 1960. CAPTION President Trump signed two proclamations in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4, 2017, that dramatically altered the boundaries and removed 2 million acres of protected federal land from two big national monuments in Utah. President Trump signed two proclamations in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4, 2017, that dramatically altered the boundaries and removed 2 million acres of protected federal land from two big national monuments in Utah. CAPTION Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Star anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC's "Today" show after sexual harassment allegations. CAPTION Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” Former national security advisor Michael Flynn said Friday he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI because his actions were wrong and he wanted to “set things right.” CAPTION testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. testRetired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump's national security advisor, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday morning to a single count of making false statements about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

UPDATES:

8:15 p.m.: this article was updated with information about evacuations.

7:55 p.m.: This article was updated with a new acreage number.

This article was originally published at 7:10 p.m.