Fast-moving brush fire burns 500 acres near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula, triggers evacuations

A fast-moving, wind-fueled brush fire has burned about 500 acres in the foothills near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula and triggered evacuations of about 500 homes, officials said.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, firefighters were getting in place to protect homes along Highway 150 just north of Santa Paula,said Ventura County Fire Capt. Stan Ziegler.
Within an hour, the fire grew from 50 to 500 acres.
The agency staffed an extra 100 or so firefighters in anticipation of strong winds that triggered a red flag warning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Weather officials said those regions could see wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph Monday night into Tuesday.
The blaze was reported about 6:25 p.m.
“This is exactly what we have prepared for,” Ziegler said. “This is not a surprise by any means.”
