Flames tore through a Sherman Oaks pallet yard on Tuesday evening, threatening nearby businesses.

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. in the 5800 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, just south of Burbank Boulevard, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was in a 400-square-foot area that included pallets as well as portable spas.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

This story will be updated.

