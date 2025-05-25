He quit his job to educate his daughter. Now she’s graduating college at 11
The caps, mylar balloons and $40 orchid flower leis are blooming, which means one thing: it’s graduation season.
Beginning in early May, high schools, colleges and universities honor their newest alumni and the families that supported them through their trials.
It’s difficult to stand out among millions of peers, but a young phenom may have done so.
On Friday, 11-year-old San Bernardino resident Alisa Perales graduated from Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa with associate degrees in the subjects of multiple sciences and mathematics.
She is the school’s youngest graduate and among the youngest in California state history.
I spoke with Alisa and her father Rafael in the lead-up to her graduation to find out how they accomplished such a feat in such a short time.
Where does she stand among California’s youngest graduates?
The famed Guinness Book of World Records listed Northern California’s Michael Kearney as the “youngest graduate.” He earned his associate degree in geology from Santa Rosa Community College at the age of 8 in 1992. He then graduated with a bachelor’s in anthropology two years later at 10 from South Alabama University.
Irvine Valley College has its own trio of young scholars that includes Zoe Elling, who graduated Thursday at the age of 10. She just nipped her older siblings Athena and Tycho, who also graduated from Irvine Valley at 11 in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Moshe Kai Cavalin also graduated at 11 from East Los Angeles College in 2008 with a degree in liberal studies.
Not far behind, 12-year-old Clovis Hung graduated from Fullerton College with five associate degrees in 2023.
How did Perales complete school so quickly?
The path toward the graduation stage started a decade ago, when Rafael Perales noticed his daughter’s natural academic prowess.
“I wanted to see what my kid could do with full-time attention and learning,” Perales said.
A civil lawyer by trade who is divorced and raised his daughter alone, Perales quit his burgeoning practice to become Alisa’s instructor.
The duo treated learning like a profession, studying eight hours a day, six days a week.
“I worked hard from the beginning till now,” Alisa said. “I felt like I was a natural at the work, at learning, but it was still a lot of hard work.”
By her second birthday, Alisa had already mastered the alphabet and could count into the hundreds. At 2½ years old, she could read on her own. By 3, she was writing with upper elementary school precision, had conquered multiplication tables and understood division, her father said.
Alisa moved onto long division by age 4 and basic algebra by the time she was 5.
By 8, Alisa had completed all the coursework mandated by the state to graduate from high school with a diploma.
Did Alisa enjoy her childhood?
It wasn’t all hard work, though. Between the ages of 4 and 8, Perales scaled back — reducing classroom time to five days a week.
Wanting to reward his daughter, Perales bought a Disneyland season pass and took Alisa to the Happiest Place on Earth every weekend.
There, she found joy noshing on chicken tenders, turkey legs and Mickey Mouse cookies.
Alisa said she plays soccer with friends in her San Bernardino neighborhood, often racing to find them at a local park once she’s finished with her schoolwork.
She also connects with pals over the online video game platform Roblox.
“She runs into the crowd of kids and makes new friends and everybody is having a great time instantly,” Perales said.
What’s next?
Up next is university — she’s already been accepted to a few University of California campuses, though she hasn’t yet decided where she’s heading this fall. Eventually, the tween dynamo dreams of working with artificial intelligence at aerospace giant SpaceX.
“It’s a really exciting time to be graduating and preparing for my future,” Alisa said.
Check out the full story.
The week’s biggest stories
San Diego plane crash
- Victims of San Diego plane crash: Music industry figures, Devil Wears Prada drummer, a photographer.
- Airport weather systems, runway lights were out during the deadly Cessna crash.
Trump Administration policies and push back
- Father ripped from family as ICE agents target immigration courts, arresting people after cases are dismissed.
- Health clinics that service immigrants are making house calls on patients too afraid to leave home.
- DOJ civil rights gets a Trump makeover. Will it change L.A. racial profiling lawsuits?
- Opinion: Rising from mudflats to world-class cargo hub, the ports of L.A. and Long Beach face a wave of Trump tariffs.
Los Angeles Fires and recovery
- SoCal man ignited Line fire that scorched 44,000 acres, hurt six firefighters. He faces a life in prison term.
- Edison’s proposed rate hike angers L.A. wildfire survivors.
- Signs of human error grow in failure to evacuate Altadena during fire. But who is to blame?
- In a post-fire milestone, Pacific Coast Highway reopens, easing traffic bottleneck.
Entertainment news and bloopers
- Billy Joel cancels all of his upcoming shows after revealing brain disorder diagnosis.
- Shaquille O’Neal drops a bomb on Jimmy Fallon: A recent viral moment was indeed about No. 2.
More big stories
- Metro’s violence prevention program marred by subway fight and subcontractor’s RICO indictment.
- Father handed gun to son in alleged drive-by gang killing, LAPD says.
- With L.A.’s latest budget, has the political pendulum firmly swung at City Hall?
- Teen arrested in fatal shooting of homeless man in Long Beach, police say.
- Georgia O’Connor, beloved and unbeaten British boxer, dies at 25.
- Adults break into Riverside high school seeking revenge, attack student, staffers.
- Long before Dr. Becky, this L.A. woman changed parenting for good.
This week’s must reads
A 2-month-old orphaned black bear cub was rescued from the woods and is being raised by humans dressed as bears at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center.
More great reads
- California turns on water to create new wetlands on the shore of the shrinking Salton Sea.
- After 103 years, this L.A. prop maker finds new success freeze-drying dead pets.
- ‘I hate the internet, but I got to see it’: 7 Emmy contenders on fame, fandoms and more.
- Opinion: Pushing more Americans into homelessness is no way to revitalize downtowns.
- Opinion: America was gaslit by the arrogance of Joe Biden and his enablers.
For your weekend
Going out
- Sunday Funday: How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to acting giant Terry Crews.
- Outdoor trip: We’ve got the summer places to visit, including the 17 best beaches in Orange County.
- Dining out: They’ve got bacon, eggs, cheese and so much more. Here are 6 great Los Angeles breakfast sandwiches to try now.
- Dining out: Where can you a great Los Angeles vista? We’ve got 50 of the best rooftop restaurants and bars to soak in city views.
Staying in
- Dining in: What chefs bring to a no-cook potluck party. Easy takeout ideas you can duplicate.
- Reading: Author Jordan Thomas offers sobering lessons about fire dangers in “When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World.”
- 🧑🍳 London-based content creator Shu Lin shared her recipe for rice cooker salt-baked chicken.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
L.A. Affairs: Men who don’t understand L.A. won’t understand me. What’s a city girl to do?
I love L.A. But the guy I was dating hated it and spoke romantically of New York’s charm. I felt jealous as if he were reminiscing about an ex.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, reporter
Elijah Wolfson, environment, health and science editor
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
