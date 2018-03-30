Results of independent autopsy of Stephon Clark to be released today

The results of an independent autopsy of Stephon Clark, whose fatal shooting by Sacramento police has drawn national media attention and sparked tense protests, will be announced Friday, his relatives'attorney said.
The autopsy results will be announced at 10:45 a.m. at a news conference led by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the Clark family.
The autopsy was performed by noted forensic pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, best known for his work documenting the brain injuries of NFL players.
Clark, 22, was fatally shot in his grandmother's backyard on March 28 by Sacramento police, who were looking for a vandal in the neighborhood. More than 20 shots were fired in the incident.
Clark was holding a cellphone. No weapon was found.
His family has disputed police accounts of what led to the shooting, which inspired days of protests in the state capital and made national headlines.
Clark was buried after a funeral in Sacramento on Thursday attended by hundreds of mourners, including the Rev. Al Sharpton.
"We are here to say that we're going to stand with Stephon Clark and the leaders of this family .... This is about justice," Sharpton said. "This is about standing with people with courage."
Clark's shooting is under investigation by city police, with oversight by the state Department of Justice.
The official county coroner's autopsy report will not be available for weeks.
Sacramento's mayor has called Clark's death "wrong," but said he cannot pass judgment on the officers' actions until that review is complete.
On Wednesday, a police spokesman said Clark remained the sole suspect in break-ins of vehicles and what a sheriff's deputy said was the attempted break-in of a home. It was calls about those incidents that sent police to the neighborhood the night Clark was shot.
A Sacramento County Sheriff's Department helicopter spotted a man in a backyard and directed police toward him, authorities said. Deputies told officers that the man had picked up a "toolbar" and broken the window of a home.
The man was seen running south, toward the front of the house, where he stopped and looked into another car, police said. Officers ordered him to stop and show his hands, but he ran. They chased him to the backyard, where, authorities say, he turned and advanced toward the officers holding what they thought was a gun.
Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their weapons, the department said. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
In police videos, an officer is heard saying, "Hey, mute," before the sound cuts off, indicating that the audio recording had been stopped.
Sacramento's police chief said the request to mute "builds suspicion" and is part of the investigation.
Clark's family has denied he had anything do with any break-ins. His grandmother said she heard commotion in her backyard and asked her husband to call police. But it turned out the police were already there, having just fatally shot Clark.
"Why didn't you shoot him in the arm? Shoot him in the legs? Send in dogs? Send in a Taser? Why? Why?" Sequita Thompson said.
Videos of the encounter showed officers shouting "gun, gun, gun" before opening fire. But police said they found no weapon, just a cellphone belonging to Clark.
Sacramento police have refused to name the two officers who shot Clark, but they were identified by an area civil rights attorney who saw their names on unedited video captured by the body cameras they wore.
A Sacramento Bee article noted that one of the officers, who is African American, joined the department in 2016 after prior work with three other agencies.