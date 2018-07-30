In L.A.'s street-racing scene, 'likes' and followers can be just as important as engines and tires

Earlier this month, seven men were charged with assaulting Los Angeles police officers who were trying to chase a suspect at a street-racing incident in South L.A., authorities said. Last December, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said an ambulance responding to an emergency call was also attacked by racers at a street “takeover,” in which racers block off an intersection or stretch of road in order to perform “burnouts” and other stunts. A group of racers also shot a firework at a police helicopter in the Los Angeles area earlier this year, CHP officials said.