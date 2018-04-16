Police to discuss arrest of arson suspect following fatal Studio City fire

Authorities are expected to discuss the arrest of a 28-year-old man in connection with a fire at a commercial Studio City building, where two people died and two were critically injured.
Police will hold a press conference outside LAPD headquarters on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
They have been tight-lipped about why they believe Eferem Demery, who was booked shortly after midnight Sunday and is being held without bail, is responsible for the deaths. (Police originally spelled his first name differently, but he was booked under the name "Eferem").
Police have not released a possible motive. The one-story commercial building has about a dozen recording studios, which are used around the clock, police said. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as they fled from the dark, soundproof studios.
The cause of death of the victims was pending as of Monday morning, said Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Police would not provide updates Monday morning on the status of the two injured people.
Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.