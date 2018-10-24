Hazmat to examine package with suspicious envelopes mailed to Los Angeles Times newsroom

Authorities responded to the Los Angeles Times in El Segundo on Wednesday after a package containing suspicious envelopes was delivered to the building.
Times security called police about 11:15 a.m. after they discovered a suspicious box that had been mailed to the building. The box was addressed to “knots berry farm sweets” and the return address was the L.A. Times. But the package was not sent from The Times; an unknown person sent it using the newspaper’s return address, according to police and fire officials.
Building security opened the box and found four white envelopes inside. Police said there was no threat of a bomb, and the building was not evacuated.
The El Segundo Fire Department’s hazmat team, which will examine the envelopes, was en route to the building, Capt. Don Dennis said.
The box with the envelopes was placed outside the building.
The response comes hours after a suspicious package forced the evacuation of the San Diego Union-Tribune newsroom, a sister publication of the Los Angeles Times. That package was found to be harmless.
Shortly before 8 a.m., Fresno police were called to investigate a suspicious box in the parking lot of a building that houses TV stations CBS47 and KSEE 24, Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson said.
The Secret Service reported that it had intercepted potential explosive devices addressed to Hillary Clinton and President Obama, and CNN reported a third device was sent to its Manhattan bureau, prompting an evacuation.