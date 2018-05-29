Tesla in autopilot mode crashes into parked Laguna Beach police cruiser

A Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode crashed into a parked Laguna Beach Police Department vehicle Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Tesla was traveling on Laguna Canyon Road when the collision occurred, according to a tweet from Laguna police Sgt. Jim Cota. The officer was not in the cruiser at the time of the crash, and the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries.

Tesla’s autopilot has come under scrutiny following other collisions.

A Tesla driver in Utah crashed while using Autopilot and looking at her phone earlier this month. Two fatal crashes while the self-driving system was being used also have occurred: one in California in March and a 2016 crash in Florida.

The Palo Alto-based automaker, led by Elon Musk, has said it repeatedly warns drivers to stay alert, keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control of their vehicle at all times while using the Autopilot system.

The automaker has stated that the system is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

