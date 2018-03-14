What drew Trump to downtown L.A.'s towering InterContinental hotel?

So why, I wondered, of all the hotels in our fair city did he decide on this one? It was neither convenient nor a place he had stayed before. The President once wined and dined porn actress Stormy Daniels in a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to Daniels. And, in choosing this fine establishment, he also exposed himself to a rush hour commute from Beverly Hills — where he had been raising big bucks Tuesday evening. (Yes, this journey is made easier when streets can be closed on his account.)