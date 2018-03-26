Two teens in jampacked car die after Tustin rollover crash

Two Orange County families were grieving Monday after a pair of teens who were in car packed with seven people died when their vehicle rolled over in a Tustin crash, authorities said.
The boys were riding in an Infiniti M37 eastbound on Legacy Road on Friday afternoon before 3 p.m. when police say it veered off the road and into a cement post, causing it to spin and slam into the rear of a parked moving van.
The car the two victims were riding in was designed to hold up to five people.
The Infiniti rolled over after hitting the van, trapping the seven occupants, Tustin police said. Orange County fire officials said they had to use the Jaws of Life to free the people inside. The passengers were between 17 and 20 years old, according to KTLA.
Pedro Fuentes, 17, was inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, 17-year-old Jason Anguiano of Santa Ana, died Sunday night, the coroner said.
"It feels like a nightmare," said Fuentes' sister, Julie Quiroz. "His room is now just empty. That's all we have left of him."
The teens were students at Century High School in Santa Ana, KTLA reported.
Fuentes' family launched a GoFundMe account over the weekend to help pay for funeral expenses.
"He was an amazing loving son, brother, and friend," his family wrote. "Pedro will always be remembered as caring, humble, and full of happiness."
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
