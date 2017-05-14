Two killed in fiery car crash on Hollywood Boulevard

Two people who were fleeing from police were killed early Sunday when the stolen vehicle they were in crashed into a tree along a busy stretch of Hollywood Boulevard and burst into flames, authorities said.

The crash occurred in central Hollywood about 2 a.m. when officers attempted to stop the 1993 Honda Accord that was reported stolen, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police chased the suspects as they fled east on the boulevard, Lopez said. At some point, they lost control of the vehicle, which jumped the curb and crashed into a tree, he said.

The suspects were pronounced dead at the scene, he said. No officers or bystanders were injured.

The LAPD’s Hollywood Division tweeted that officers “tried valiantly” to put out the fire without success. L.A. firefighters reportedly extinguished the blaze, and news video showed the charred vehicle covered by a white sheet.

The busy stretch of Hollywood Boulevard where the crash occurred – between North Gower Street and North Bronson Avenue – will be closed until noon, Lopez said.

Adam.Elmahrek@latimes.com

@adamelmahrek