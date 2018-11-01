Uber driver arrested after police say he tried to kidnap Santa Monica passengers

An Uber driver who police said threatened to kidnap several passengers after picking them up for rides in Santa Monica on Halloween night was arrested after a pursuit, authorities said.
Khaled Elasyedsa Ali, 35, of Anaheim, is being held on suspicion of kidnapping and evading police after threatening or attempting to kidnap at least six people Wednesday evening, Santa Monica police said.
Police began searching for Ali shortly before 7 p.m., after a woman called 911 and claimed an Uber driver was refusing to let her out of his vehicle in the area of 23rd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, authorities said.
Three similar 911 calls came in around the same time, all from separate passengers who said they had been in Ali’s vehicle and he had refused to let them out, according to Lt. Saul Rodriguez, a Santa Monica police spokesman. At least two of the passengers reported that Ali was carrying a firearm, Rodriguez said, but police have not recovered a weapon.
Officers caught up to Ali a short time later, but he fled with two passengers inside the car, police said. The passengers were able to jump out of the vehicle while it was moving and suffered minor injuries, they said.
Ali surrendered in the area of Montana Avenue and Bundy Drive near Los Angeles, according to Rodriguez, and he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
A motive in the case was not immediately clear, Rodriguez said. Uber did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
The incident occurred on the heels of an announcement that Uber is rolling out a new safety feature in Los Angeles that gives 911 dispatchers key information about riders who call while on the road.