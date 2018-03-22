In ruling for victim in UCLA attack, California Supreme Court says universities should protect students

The California Supreme Court, reviving a lawsuit against UCLA, decided Thursday that the state's colleges may be held liable for failing to protect students in the classroom from violence by classmates.
In a unanimous decision, the state high court agreed that a former UCLA student who was stabbed by a classmate in a campus laboratory in 2009 should be able to try to show at trial that UCLA breached a legal duty to protect her from foreseeable violence.
"Students are comparatively vulnerable and dependent on their colleges for a safe environment," Justice Carol A. Corrigan wrote for the court. "Colleges have a superior ability to provide that safety with respect to activities they sponsor or facilities they control."
Katherine Rosen, the stabbing victim, said in her lawsuit that UCLA knew her attacker was suffering from paranoid delusions, had committed previous violence and had told a teaching assistant that he believed she was insulting him.
Her lawsuit was dismissed after an appeals court said public colleges have no legal responsibility to protect students from criminal violence.
In overturning that decision, the California Supreme Court ruled that universities "have a special relationship with their students and a duty to protect them from foreseeable violence during curricular activities."
Rosen's assailant was Damon Thompson, who entered UCLA in the fall of 2008 as a transfer student and whose behavior soon became a concern to faculty.
Throughout his time on campus, Thompson emailed professors and complained to teaching assistants that other students were maligning him, though there was no evidence of it.
In one email to a professor, Thompson said that if something were not done about his persecutors, he would have to act "in a manner that will incur undesirable consequences."
Campus police were called to his dormitory after he reported hearing the click of a gun. No gun was found. Police said he needed a psychiatric evaluation and escorted him to the UCLA emergency room.
Campus mental health professionals evaluated Thompson and tried unsuccessfully to persuade him to enter a hospital. They determined he was experiencing auditory hallucinations and might be suffering from schizophrenia.
Under California law, people cannot be forced into a psychiatric hospital unless it is shown that a mental disorder makes them a danger to themselves or others or has rendered them gravely disabled.
UCLA doctors believed Thompson did not meet the criteria because he said he was not suicidal and had no plan to harm others.
He initially agreed to take psychotropic medication and see a counselor but eventually discontinued treatment. His condition deteriorated.
In June 2009 he exhibited odd behavior in his campus dormitory and pushed another student. He was expelled from campus housing and ordered to resume psychiatric treatment in the fall.
He met with campus doctors at the end of September and agreed to treatment. A week later, he stabbed Rosen several times, slashing her neck.
She was severely injured but eventually recovered from her wounds and returned to school.
Thompson, charged with attempted murder, was found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a state psychiatric hospital.
