U.N. monitor says U.S. is rich enough to end homelessness

The United Nations’ monitor on extreme poverty and human rights accused the Trump administration Friday of promoting a “double whammy” of tax reform and welfare cuts that he said will fuel “the single most dramatic exercise in inequality that could be imagined.”

“The social safety net is riddled with holes,” special rapporteur Philip Alston, just off a two-week fact-finding tour that included downtown Los Angeles’ skid row, said at a Washington, D.C., news conference. “It will essentially be torn apart.”

Alston, who spent two days in L.A. last week, said government policies are driving the hundreds of encampments he saw lining Los Angeles streets with “people living in truly grim situations,” and said the country is rich enough to eliminate homelessness.

“But we don’t want to put the money into it,” Alston said. “We want to see homeless people as losers, a low form of life.”

After the news conference, he said other U.S. cities have handled their homelessness crises better than Los Angeles.

“What is made to appear as the intractability of the situation on skid row cannot be the case,” he said in a phone interview. “You’ll find other cities around the country have more integrated policies and are digging down deeper to find the root causes.”

Alston, an Australian law professor and human rights expert at New York University, was appointed special rapporteur by the U.N. human rights council to investigate the plight of the most economically vulnerable people in the richest nation in the world.

His two-week mission included stops in West Virginia, Alabama and San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, another homeless enclave.

He said he spoke with state, local and federal officials, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but no one at the Department of Justice, headed by Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, agreed to speak. He also didn’t talk to the president, although he quipped during the conference that he “hoped for a tweet.”

In San Francisco, Alston said he watched police hustle homeless people off the streets with no place to go. In Alabama, raw sewage flowed into yards, forming cesspools and spurring the return of tropical diseases largely unknown in industrialized nations.

“Hookworm in Alabama,” Alston said. “In the 21st century.”

As the U.S. has not recognized access to healthcare or housing as a human right, Alston focused on how deep poverty pushed poor people out of the political process and subjected them to unequal justice.

Laws against lying on the ground and urinating in the streets, high court fines and non-refundable bail deposits saddle homeless people with records that can disqualify them from jobs and housing, deepening their troubles, he said.

“If comparable fines and fees were imposed on the rich, it would be called ‘tax,’ and there would be a revolt,” Alston said.

Alston said U.S. inequality is driven by a false narrative of the rich as “enterprising, altruistic, hard-working and dedicated” and the poor as “losers, scammers, people trying to game the system.”

Welfare recipients are portrayed as lazy black people, hiding the fact that many white people are on welfare, he said.

“The reality is poverty is by no means primarily black,” Alston said. “White people live in extreme poverty.”

The conference addressed Alston’s preliminary findings, with a final report due out in the spring. The U.S. is not expected to face U.N. sanctions, but the report will be closely watched in Europe, as well as by the country’s global foes, Alston said.

“No country wants to be seen adopting inhumane policies,” he said in the interview. “Hopefully there will be some effort to improve the U.S.’ standing internationally.”

Alston said the United States is not unique in harboring “blind spots” about its shortfalls in achieving its own high ideals.

“What’s different is this is largely a question of resources, and there are ample resources here,” he said. “Now is the time with the economy booming to be precisely tackling these issues.”

CAPTION Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. CAPTION Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. Walt Disney Co. plans to buy much of the media assets of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. Five more women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. Republican leaders agreed on a revised plan to cut taxes. Jurors voted for a death sentence for Isauro Aguirre. CAPTION The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. The bold bet by Disney will transform Hollywood, but how the two companies will merge is a big question. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. CAPTION New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations.

gholland@latimes.com

Twitter: @geholland