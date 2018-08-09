Union City's police chief learned of a disturbing assault on a Sikh man. Then he found out the alleged attacker was his son

“My family is shaken to the core,” McAllister continued. “His sisters (one corporate and the other about to start law school), are at a loss to understand any of this. It's difficult for us to comprehend how one of three kids who grew up with the same parents, under the same roof, with the same rules and same values and character could wander so far astray. We simply don’t know why, or how we got here. In the eyes of the public, no matter the irrelevance to the incident, the fact remains that the father of the perpetrator of this despicable crime is a police chief, period.”