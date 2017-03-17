Trump's push to ease vehicle emissions rules takes aim at the foundation of California's air pollution fight

The Trump administration’s move to shelve aggressive vehicle fuel economy standards raises the possibility of a confrontation over what for decades has been at the core of California’s fight against air pollution: the state’s power to set its own stricter emissions rules.

California officials have moved swiftly to defend that unique authority under the Clean Air Act because it underpins the dramatic reduction in Los Angeles’ smog, one of the nation’s biggest environmental health success stories.

“It’s the foundation for everything we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Mary Nichols, who chairs the California Air Resources Board. “It’s what’s enabled us to make the big inroads we’ve made in cutting smog. It’s what’s made us an international leader in transportation emissions.

“To reach both our air pollution and climate goals, California needs the ability to continue to push the auto industry to build cleaner cars,” Nichols said. “Any threat to that, even if it’s indirect, is of grave concern to us.”

Trump cited the need for “common-sense changes,” when he announced in Detroit Wednesday that his administration would review greenhouse gas emissions standards finalized at the end of the Obama administration, which require an average of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.

“These standards are costly for automakers and the American people,” U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement, pledging to "take a fresh look to determine if this approach is realistic.”

Unlike other parts of the country with coal-fired power plants, California’s air pollution is caused overwhelmingly by motor vehicles and other “mobile” pollution sources regulated by the state and federal government. Cars, trucks and buses release about half the state’s smog-forming pollution and about 40% of its greenhouse gas emissions.

By the 1940s, state and local authorities began experimenting with rules to address the smothering layer of dirty air that often floated over much of Southern California.

In 1947, Gov. Earl Warren signed the Air Pollution Control Act, creating Air Pollution Control Districts in every county.

The state’s focus on vehicle emissions dates back to the 1950s, when Caltech scientist Arie Jan Haagen-Smit linked Los Angeles smog to automobile tailpipes. Nitrogen oxides and other exhaust pollutants react in sunlight to form ozone, a corrosive gas and key lung-searing irritant that causes respiratory problems such as asthma and bronchitis, worsens heart and lung disease and causes premature deaths.

In 1966, California imposed the nation’s first tailpipe emission standard, and the fight grew more aggressive in the 1970s with rules requiring cars to have catalytic converters.

In the 1980s and ’90s came requirements for cleaner-burning gasoline and diesel and smog check programs to get gross polluters off the roads. More recently, California has adopted low-carbon fuel standards and mandates that automakers sell an increasing number of zero-emission cars.

The last Stage 1 smog alert was in 2003.

Richard Frank, who directs the California Environmental Law & Policy Center at UC Davis, grew up in the San Fernando Valley and endured the horrible smog sieges that sickened people in 1950s Los Angeles. “You’d go swimming in the summertime, and your lungs would be burning,” he recalled.

Only by focusing on vehicle tailpipe emissions has California curbed such hazardous air pollution, said Frank, who worries that the move by the Trump administration “would stunt and halt the tremendous progress we’ve made over the last 50 years.”

That could pose particular harm to the health of millions of people in Southern California who have long suffered from the nation’s worst air pollution.

Of anywhere in the country, Southern California has the most to lose from slowed progress in reducing vehicle emissions because it has the nation’s largest population exposed to the highest pollution levels.

An analysis last year by the American Thoracic Society found that about 3,600 Californians die early each year from polluted air, more than one-third of the nationwide total. Most of those fatalities occur in Southern California, where a 2010 study found that air pollution contributes to as many early deaths as traffic accidents.

In the 1970s and ’80s, Southern California often saw over 200 bad-air days a year, with ozone levels exceeding 300 parts per billion on the smoggiest summer days. Peak concentrations of ozone are now about one-third of what they were, even as the population has grown and the number of vehicle miles traveled has doubled. The last Stage 1 smog alert was in 2003. And recent research has measured significant gains in the health of the region’s children, whose lungs are growing bigger and stronger as air quality improves.

Despite decades of improvements, Southern California still has the nation’s highest levels of ozone and does not meet federal standards for fine particulate matter, or soot. And there are signs progress is slowing.

After seeing a jump in air pollution related to stagnant weather during the drought, the region in 2016 experienced the worst summer smog season in years, with the highest ozone levels since 2009 and 132 bad air days — up from 112 the previous year.

At the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which earlier this month adopted a pollution-reduction plan, officials acknowledge that it will be impossible to clean smog to federal health standards over the next two decades without continued federal action and billions in government incentives to slash emissions from cars, trucks and other vehicles. They are counting on a massive transformation to electric, fuel cell and other zero- and near-zero-emission technologies.

Frank said a rollback of vehicle emissions standards would frustrate those efforts by diminishing the government’s hand in prodding such innovations.

“It’s going to inhibit a transition to clean cars, all-electric cars and alternative-powered vehicles,” he said. “Basically, if the Trump initiative goes forward, it’s going to change the longstanding tradition in both Republican and Democratic administrations of the past to engage in technology-forcing regulations.”

