Crews make gains on California wildfires that forced evacuations, destroyed homes

Firefighters on Monday were mopping up a pair of wildfires in Southern California that briefly threatened homes in La Verne and Lucerne Valley, authorities said.

Crews on Sunday afternoon stopped forward progress on the Rodeo fire in La Verne, which raced across 40 acres after starting about 3 p.m. near the 210 Freeway and Fruit Street, Los Angeles County fire officials said.

The blaze had burned uphill toward residential neighborhoods but hundreds of firefighters swarmed the area and kept the flames at bay, authorities said. The fire was 50% contained by Sunday evening and has stopped expanding, said Inspector Gustavo Medina.

Voluntary evacuations in the Live Oak Canyon and Webb Canyon areas were lifted.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The second fire to begin Sunday, the High fire in Lucerne Valley, has also stopped expanding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze has burned across 100 acres and was 45% contained Monday morning, Cal fire tweeted.

The fire erupted about 20 miles southeast of Victorville and prompted mandatory evacuations for several hours Sunday.

The blaze was reported just before 4 p.m. off High Road near Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley, according to Cal Fire spokeswoman Debbie Chapman.

In 2½ hours, it exploded from five acres to about 100, burning toward homes scattered in the desert. Roughly 200 firefighters responded to the fire.

The blaze’s forward progress was reported stopped and it was 45% contained Monday morning, Cal Fire tweeted.

In Mariposa County, meanwhile, Cal Fire continued to increase its defensive lines around the massive Detwiler fire burning outside Yosemite National Park.

The fire has scorched 76,500 acres and was 50% contained Monday morning, Cal Fire said.

The Detwiler fire began July 16 just before 4 p.m. off Detwiler and Hunters Valley roads two miles east of Lake McClure.

The wildfire, which produced plumes of smoke that spread as far as Idaho, destroyed 120 structures, including 60 homes, officials said. For four days, workers and families in Mariposa — a historic gold mining town in the region — were forced to evacuate.

Many residents were allowed to return to their communities on Friday, while more evacuation orders were lifted Saturday evening, officials said. The fire is burning about 20 miles west of Yosemite.

Cal Fire spokesman Brandon Vaccaro said he expects full containment of the fire in about two weeks.

