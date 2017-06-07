Injured officer leaves hospital as LAPD investigates fatal shooting of suspect in Wilmington

Authorities continued their investigation Wednesday after a suspect was shot to death and a police officer was injured in Wilmington, officials said.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. Tuesday when an officer investigating a report of a shooting in progress in the 1100 block of Wilmington Boulevard opened fire, police said. A suspect was dead at the scene.

An LAPD representative Wednesday morning could not say if the suspect was armed or if a weapon was recovered. The officer involved in the shooting was injured but has since been released from the hospital, the representative said.

It’s unclear whether the suspect was struck by police gunfire. Police initially said a second suspect was detained but later clarified that only one suspect was involved in the incident.

Video and photos from the scene showed a police cruiser stopped on a sidewalk and a white tent covering part of the front of the vehicle.

