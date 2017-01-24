Hairdresser found dead with stab wounds at his Woodland Hills home

Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a professional hairdresser who was found stabbed and beaten outside his Woodland Hills home Monday evening.

The man has been identified by police as 49-year-old Fabio Sementilli.

At about 5 p.m. Monday, paramedics responded to a medical emergency call at a home in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road.

When they arrived, they found Sementilli on his patio “with injuries to his face and significant blood,” said Officer Liliana Preciado, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sementilli was unconscious and not breathing, and he had stab wounds, Preciado said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sementilli’s car, a black 2008 Porsche Carrerra 911, was missing, Preciado said.

The death, Preciado said, has been ruled a homicide. There were no suspects as of early Monday morning, she said.

