Where to see fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July in Southern California

It’s the Fourth of July, and communities across Southern California will be celebrating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago with festivals, carnivals, live music and, of course, fireworks.

Here are some of the events on tap:

An estimated 60,000 people are expected at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills, where guests can enjoy a free concert by the San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra starting at 6 p.m. and a fireworks show after 8 p.m.

In downtown L.A.’s Grand Park, a “block party” starts at 2 p.m., with two stages featuring live music and a special kids playing area between Spring Street and Broadway. At 9 p.m., fireworks will rocket from the roof of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

The Rotary Club of Simi Valley is once again hosting a festival with carnival rides, a pie-eating contest, a mix of craft beers and food trucks starting at noon in Rancho Santa Susana Community Park. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m., according to organizers.

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena is staging the 91st annual AmericaFest, with live music including a performance by the Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. General admission is $15; children 5 and younger get in free.

The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West and the a cappella group Pentatonix make up the patriotic spectacular at the Hollywood Bowl, which includes fireworks.

Huntington Beach’s annual Fourth of July parade through the streets starts at 10 a.m., followed by live performances including a Beach Boys tribute band, and a fireworks show launching off the Huntington Beach Pier at 9 p.m.

In Malibu, residents and visitors can see fireworks right off the coast at two spots: Paradise Cove and Malibu Colony Road, where fireworks will be shot from barges.

Marina del Rey’s Independence Day show also starts at 9 p.m., and the 20-minute display is synchronized to music playing at two locales: Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village. Those on a boat can also enjoy the show.

After the Dodgers game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, plan to stay in your seats for a fireworks show.

Dozens of other shows across the area are planned for about 9 p.m.: West Los Angeles College in Culver City; Exposition Park; Calabasas High School; and York Field in Whittier.

