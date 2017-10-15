Street racing may be involved in fiery car crash that killed two in Long Beach

A fiery collision in Long Beach that left two people dead is being investigated as a possible street racing incident, authorities said Sunday.

The two-car crash occurred Saturday night in the 600 block of Shoreline Avenue, near Queens Way, said Long Beach Police Lt. Tim Olson. The collision caused one of the cars to catch fire.

The Long Beach Fire Department pronounced one woman dead when paramedics arrived at the scene just after 10:45 p.m.

The woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, had been ejected from the vehicle, Olson said.

Another man was taken to a local hospital where he died while being treated, he said.

The driver of the second car was cooperating with authorities.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the two cars were driving north on Shoreline, when one car cut off the other vehicle, Olson said.

“It looks like one hit the median and then came back and hit the other vehicle,” he said.

He confirmed that everyone involved was 18 or older.

Police are still determining if the crash was the result of a street racing incident.

“We have no information to confirm that it was a street race, but that will be part of the investigation,” Olson said.

Anybody who witnessed the crash should contact the Long Beach Police Department.