Mendocino Complex fire keeps growing; 68 homes lost, more evacuations ordered

The Mendocino Complex fire continued to grow at an alarming rate, burning 254,000 acres by Sunday morning and becoming fifth largest in California history.
The massive blaze was burning in vast wilderness on both sides of Clear Lake, forcing more evacuations in rural areas of three Northern California counties.
Officials said 15,000 structures are threatened, 68 homes have burned another 12 damaged.
The Mendocino Complex is two fires, the Ranch and River, which have burned in separate directions for days.
Despite the dramatic growth of the fires, authorities said they are making progress.
On Saturday night, “crews had good success increasing containment on the River fire and containment lines were holding well,” CalFire said in a statement. “The strategic plan and operations throughout the previous day held the fire to limited fire spread.”
The Ranch fire had burned 207,000 acres to the north of Clear Lake and was 23% contained; the River fire had burned 47,000 acres to the west of Clear Lake and was 53% contained.
If the Mendocino Complex fire is approaching the size of the biggest fire ever recorded in California: December’s Thomas fire, which burned 281,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
The Mendocino Complex fire was the most serious of 17 major brush fires burning across California this weekend.
Farther north near Redding, residents began returning Saturday to neighborhoods ravaged by the Carr fire, which has killed six people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.
More than 4,500 firefighters stationed in two Shasta County base camps have battled the 145,000-acre blaze for nearly two weeks, facing triple-digit temperatures, winds up to 30 mph and desert-dry air.
Numerous media reports have blamed the start of the massive blaze on a vehicle towing a trailer with a flat tire, its metal rim creating sparks as it rolled along. In an interview Saturday evening, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Gov. Jerry Brown visited the fire command center at the county fairgrounds on Saturday. Increased year-round fire activity was “the new normal” for the state, he said. The governor said he had asked President Trump to issue a major disaster declaration to aid the firefighting and recovery effort.
“He has done it in the past; I am confident he will do it again,” Brown said.
A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee doing restoration work in Shasta County died Saturday, a company spokesman said.
"The safety of our employees, contractors and communities we serve is PG&E's top priority," said company spokesman J.D. Guidi. "My thoughts are with those involved in the incident and their families."
The large wildfires burning in the state have scorched over 470,000 acres, displaced around 40,000 residents and are being fought by more than 14,000 firefighters from around the state and country.
The Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park has burned more than 81,000 acres. Yosemite Valley has been closed since July 25.