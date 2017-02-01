Berkeley braces for big protests as Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos plans speech

Police are bracing for a major protest tonight as conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos plans to speak at UC Berkeley.

Several campus groups have planned demonstrations, with some saying they hope to shut down the talk.

Rowdy protests at UC Davis last month forced the cancellation of speeches by Yiannopoulos and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.

Yiannopoulos, who writes for Breitbart, is a provocateur whose language dovetails with that of the so-called alt-right movement, although he disputes that classification.

The cancellation of his talk at UC Davis sparked debate about the limits of free speech and hate speech. Davis College Republicans decided it was unsafe to continue the event after a large number of protesters blocked access to the venue, according to a release from the school.

UC Davis interim Chancellor Ralph Hexter said he was “deeply disappointed” by the protests and the cancellation.

“Our community is founded on principles of respect for all views, even those that we personally find repellent,” Hexter said in a statement after the cancellation. “As I have stated repeatedly, a university is at its best when it listens to and critically engages opposing views, especially ones that many of us find upsetting or even offensive.”