Mother and two children among four killed in Sacramento house

The four people killed last week in a quiet Northern California neighborhood include a woman and her two children, authorities said Sunday.

The victims are Angelique Vasquez, 45; her daughter, Mia Vasquez, 14; her son, Alvin Vasquez, 11; and Ashley Coleman, 21, according to the Sacramento County coroner's office.

Detectives did not immediately know what relationship Coleman had to the Vasquez family, Sacramento Officer Matthew McPhail said.

Police found the victims Thursday when they broke into a single-story home in Sacramento after a relative reported that something might be wrong. Investigators still were processing the scene and treating the entire house as evidence, McPhail said.

Authorities arrested Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, 56, on suspicion of homicide after finding him in San Francisco, about 90 miles away from the killings. They have not named a motive or said what relationship he has to those who were killed. Police have not said when or how the victims died.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said Thursday that the killings don't appear to be random.

It was not immediately known whether Vasquez-Oliva has an attorney. He was being held in the Sacramento County Jail, Heinlein said.

Police said Vasquez-Oliva is from Sacramento, but records show he also is associated with an apartment near the University of San Francisco, six blocks from where police found him.

There was no answer at the apartment door Friday, though a light was on inside.