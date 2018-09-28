California 'sanctuary' law doesn't apply to charter cities, judge rules in Huntington Beach case

An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that California’s so-called sanctuary protections for immigrants who are in the country illegally infringe on Huntington Beach’s local control as a charter city, making it the first city to successfully challenge the law.
Senate Bill 54, authored by Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), in many cases prohibits state and local police agencies from notifying federal officials about the impending release of immigrants in custody who may be deported.
But after an hours-long courtroom debate Thursday, Judge James Crandall sided with Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates’ argument that the law is unconstitutional as it applies to charter cities, which are run under a charter adopted by local voters.
The ruling makes Huntington Beach and all of California’s 121 charter cities exempt from complying with SB 54.
“The operation of a police department and its jail is a city affair,” Crandall said. “For the state to say one size fits all for policing isn’t going to fit everybody.”
Crandall said SB 54 infringes on local governments’ authority to implement policies they know are appropriate for themselves. Cities have a “better view and better ability” to oversee their needs in certain areas, he added.
Though the state may have had good intentions, Crandall said, there are “constitutional protections” for cities from the “everextending tentacles” of state rule.
California Deputy Atty. Gen. Jonathan Eisenberg contended that municipalities can exercise other forms of autonomy.
Eisenberg also argued there is an “important need” for a “uniform” public safety law and pointed to a law professor’s suggestion in his brief that if police lose the trust of immigrant communities, they would avoid police and stop reporting crime, possibly resulting in an increase in crime.
But Crandall contended that violent crime is already up in the state and said he would rather rely on the opinions of local police than a law professor who may not be familiar with a city like Huntington Beach.
Crandall commended both sides for submitting strong briefs and said that regardless of his decision, he expected it to be appealed and eventually taken up by the California Supreme Court.