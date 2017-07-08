Explosion, major fire rocks DWP power station; 140,000 customers without power

An explosion Saturday at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power plant in the San Fernando Valley has caused a major fire and knocked out electricity to 140,000 customers.

The power outages hit businesses and residents in Northridge, Winnetka, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Tarzana, North Hills, Granada Hills, Chatsworth, West Hills, Canoga Park and Woodland Hills, according to the DWP. It’s unclear when power would be restored.

The loss of power comes at the peak of a heat wave that pushed temperatures to 100 degrees in many parts of the Valley. As of 9 p.m., the temperature in Woodland Hills was 84 degrees. Highs should reach into the 90s Sunday.

Firefighters were battling the blaze at 8900 Parthenia St. in Northridge. Parthenia was closed in both directions between Yolanda and Vanalden avenues, according to the fire department.

The cause of the blast, which occurred just before 7 p.m., was unclear, and the DWP released a statement on Twitter saying the entire plant was offline.

“Initial reports of fire affecting a major part of Receiving station involving 230 Kilovolt equipment. All power cut off to station for safety,” the DWP said.

The agency said the plant “carries high-voltage electricity and distributes it at lower voltages to customers in the surrounding area.”

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the blast at Receiving Station J was not clear. The DWP said the fire was affecting only one part of the facility.

