Thousands expected to rally in downtown Los Angeles to protest Trump's immigration policies

Tens of thousands of people are expected to join the Families Belong Together rally Saturday at Los Angeles City Hall, one of hundreds of demonstrations taking place across the country to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy has come under attack after it resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 children from their parents or guardians crossing the border. The administration recently ended the policy after a firestorm of protests.
The rally is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This week, a federal judge in San Diego ordered officials to reunite the separated families within 30 days.
The main rally will take place in Washington, D.C., at the same time as the L.A. event on Saturday. Protests are scheduled in more than 700 cities across all 50 states. Those in attendance are being encouraged to dress in white as a symbol of peace and unity.
Dozens of organizations joined forces to plan the marches. In Los Angeles, organizers include the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California and Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice.
Mayor Eric Garcetti, Sen. Kamala Harris and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is also a gubernatorial candidate, are scheduled to speak and singer-song writer John Legend will perform.
Organizers say family separation is just one of many immigration policies under the Trump administration with which they take issue.
“Trump and his administration have been systematically criminalizing immigration and immigrants,” organizers wrote on the event website, “from revoking Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals [DACA] to ramping up intimidating ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] tactics.”