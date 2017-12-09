Rancho Tehama gunman committed suicide, autopsy shows

Authorities now say a gunman who killed five people in Northern California didn't die from a police bullet but shot himself in the head.

In a final report Friday, the Tehama County Sheriff's Department said an autopsy determined that 44-year-old Kevin Neal committed suicide in his car after police forced it off a road.

Neal killed his wife and then went on a shooting rampage in the remote community of Rancho Tehama Reserve last month that included firing at an elementary school.

Authorities said neighbors had repeatedly complained about Neal firing hundreds of rounds from his house and engaging in other erratic and violent behavior.

Family members say he suffered from delusions and other mental problems.