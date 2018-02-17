Advertisement

Fiery truck crash in Rialto leaves at least five dead and 10 Freeway shut down

Richard Winton
By
Feb 16, 2018 | 11:40 PM
A concrete truck lies toppled after crashing through the guardrail and into oncoming traffic on the I-10 at Riverside Ave. in Rialto. (Terry Pierson / AP)

A concrete truck careened through the center divider of the 10 Freeway in Rialto and collided with multiple vehicles, leaving at least five dead, officials said Friday.

The fiery crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near Riverside Avenue. It involved the concrete truck, which had been traveling west, a smaller truck and four cars.

California Highway Patrol Officer Bryan Alvarez said five people suffered fatal injuries and another was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

&nbsp;
  (Paul Duginski)

The freeway was closed in both directions as CHP investigators examined the scene and rescuers tried to extract the injured. The CHP asked commuters to use the 215 and 15 freeways and to avoid the stretch of the 10 near Rialto for several hours.

At 5 p.m., two westbound lanes reopened, the CHP said. The eastbound side remained closed. As of 11:40 p.m., it was still unclear when more lanes would be open.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes

UPDATES:

11:40 p.m.: Updated with two lanes reopening.

4 p.m.: This article was updated to include an additional fatality.

This article was originally published at 3:10 p.m.

