Parents express shock over flutes possibly tainted with semen and given to schoolchildren; little health risk seen

As state and federal officials investigate how batches of plastic flutes believed to be contaminated with semen were distributed in the spring to schools in Southern California, parents expressed shock at the allegations while health experts said exposure to the flutes likely posed little risk to students.

Officials believe 14 school districts are possibly affected. including ones in Saugus, the Newport Beach-Costa Mesa area and Fountain Valley.

Susan Castellanos was PTA president last school year at Fountain Valley’s Courreges Elementary School, one of those schools possibly affected.

She said Monday that her son, who was then in fifth grade and participating in Flutes Across the World, has a decorated flute from the program. She will hand it over to authorities to help with their investigation, she said.

“It’s just so disheartening,” Castellanos said of the case.

Authorities are investigating a music teaching specialist suspected of contaminating musical instruments with semen. The suspect has not been identified.

A spokeswoman for the Orange County Health Care Agency said Monday that based on public information, Dr. Matthew Zahn, medical director of epidemiology and assessment, “believes the situation does not present a health concern.”

Zahn reached out to the schools involved, the agency said.

Dr. Carl Schultz, a professor emeritus of emergency medicine and public health at UC Irvine, said some sexually transmitted diseases can be spread through semen but that the risk of infection in this situation is likely very low. The organisms that cause those diseases can’t tolerate changes in temperature or drying out over time, he said.

“Unless this guy smeared his semen on the flute and handed it to the kids right away, there’s really not a risk of transferring anything,” Schultz said.

The Health Care Agency suggested that concerned families consult their primary medical providers about an individual risk assessment.

Fountain Valley School District Supt. Mark Johnson said in an announcement last week that fifth-graders at Courreges Elementary received the potentially contaminated flutes in June through an independent contractor’s music enrichment program called Flutes Across the World.

Courreges is believed to be the only Fountain Valley school affected, Johnson said.

Flutes Across the World came to Newport-Mesa through the district’s partnership with the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, according to Newport-Mesa spokeswoman Annette Franco.

That partnership is on hold for the time being, she added.

Flutes Across the World’s website was down Monday. In an archived version of the site, the organization described itself as a nonprofit based in Ojai.

“We understand that this is a deeply upsetting and difficult situation for our parents and that it may be frustrating to not have more details,” Franco said in a statement Monday. “We are giving our impacted parents as much information as possible, without compromising the open and active investigation.

“Please know that our priority and focus is to work closely with the impacted parents and to fully cooperate with law enforcement. We are waiting for direction from the law enforcement agencies on next steps, if any.”

Franco said a Sonora parent meeting was held Sunday and that another is scheduled for Monday.

Newport-Mesa trustee Martha Fluor said federal authorities told the district that the suspect took the flutes home overnight and then returned them to students.

“We take our students and their safety very seriously,” she said. “That’s our utmost concern.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation with support from the California Department of Justice, according to the California attorney general’s press office.

“As part of the investigation, we are working with local law enforcement and school districts to collect instruments for the California Department of Justice to process,” the press office said in a statement.

It isn’t clear why the Postal Inspection Service launched the investigation. When asked for details, the agency said it doesn’t comment about ongoing investigations.

In a statement Monday, the service said: “Protecting children from crimes of sexual abuse and exploitation is a priority of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. We remain steadfast in our efforts to investigate, apprehend and assist in the prosecution of those who seek to exploit children.”

Members of the Fountain Valley school board declined to comment directly to the Daily Pilot. A school administrator, speaking on behalf of the board, said Monday that the district had no information to add since Friday’s announcement from Johnson.

CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. CAPTION Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400.

bradley.zint@latimes.com

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Fry and Zint write for Times Community News