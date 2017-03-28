Thousands remain without power in Southern California after strong winds topple trees and power lines

Utility crews on Tuesday were working to restore electrical service to thousands of customers in Southern California after high winds knocked down trees and power lines.

Terry Schneider, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said about 6,000 customers were without power, mostly in the Mid-City area. She did not have an estimated time for full restoration of service, but said crews were working around the clock.

About 958 Southern California Edison customers remained without power, spokeswoman Maureen Brown said. She also could not estimate when full service would be restored.

At its peak, Schneider said about 13,000 DWP customers went dark Monday as gusty winds between 40 mph and 50 mph damaged trees, downed power lines and fanned small fires.

The National Weather Service had issued wind advisories and warnings Monday for the valleys, mountains and coastal areas. Warnings indicate winds of from 58 mph to 65 mph are possible for some areas.

Schneider said the outages were most likely caused by fallen trees and loose palm fronds.

By Monday evening the Los Angeles Fire Department had received several reports of structural damage due to the high winds.

Wires were downed after a large oak fell, affecting three power poles in the 4000 block of North Sunnyslope Avenue in Sherman Oaks.

Winds downed power lines behind a home in the 400 block of South Arden Boulevard in Hancock Park, resulting in several large trees catching fire. There were no injuries, according to the LAFD.

In Whittier, downed trees left two people with injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A person was injured after a tree fell about 5:10 p.m. in the 12400 block of Washington Boulevard, near Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital.

About half an hour later a vehicle struck a downed pine treen ear Norwalk Boulevard and El Rancho Drive and the driver was taken to a hospital, a fire official said.

Neither injured person’s condition was not available.

Forecasters say the winds are expected to diminish for most of the region late Tuesday morning.

