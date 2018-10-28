L.A. Sports Equinox is here: 5 home games and major league traffic congestion

Los Angeles loves being the center of attention.
And when it comes to sports, the next few hours are going to be about as good as it gets, with five of L.A.’s professional sports teams playing home games. Four of those events — including the Game 5 of the World Series — will occur in a relatively small and typically congested section of central L.A. between Dodger Stadium and the Coliseum.
What to expect
12:30 p.m. The Kings host the New York Rangers at Staples Center.
1:25 p.m. The Rams host the Green Bay Packers at the Coliseum.
1:30 p.m. The Galaxy host the Houston Dynamo at StubHub Center in Carson.
5:09 p.m. The Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium.
6:30 p.m. The Clippers host the Washington Wizards at Staples Center.
What about traffic?
Traffic in and around downtown L.A. has been jammed since before noon because of other events at the convention center and L.A. Live. The 110, 101 and 10 freeways can get bad even on a non-equinox Sunday. But officials urge motorists to be patient. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation will have officers on the street to help direct traffic.
The 110, 5 and 110 freeways were jammed into Los Angeles, as were roads around the Coliseum and Staples Center.
Can you go to all the games?
It depends how much you like traffic.
Two men claim they are going to try to go to all five.
Branimir Kvartuc and Doane Liu told City News Service they will try to use ridesharing services get around and estimated their attempt will cost $700 in tickets alone.
“I'm doing this because of the experience, because of the memory,'' Kvartuc told CNS of his effort to set some kind of world record.
What if you don’t want to drive?
“We expect to be super, super busy,” said Sara Visser, a bartender at Public House, a popular watering hole in the Los Feliz neighborhood. “So, to keep our kitchen from being completely overwhelmed, we’re streamlining our menu to push mostly burgers and chicken wings.”
The Goal Sports Cafe in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, which features more than a dozen 50-inch televisions and a projection screen, also tinkered with its menu for the big event.
“To accommodate our Dodger fans and clientele, we initially planned to stock up on hot dogs,” he said. “Then we thought, nah, they’d prefer churros instead.”
“So, our sports Sunday special will be churros — hot, aromatic, right out of the oven,” he added. “They’ll go for $10 a plate with a side of chocolate dipping sauce.”
Aren’t there other events as well?
Various other events, including Dia de los Muertos at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the largest Day of the Dead celebration in California, and Los Angeles Comic Con at the L.A. Convention Center, which drew 90,000 visitors last year, will add to the numbers — and possible delays — on the road.
City News Service contributed to this story.