Stephon Clark shooting: How police opened fire on an unarmed black man holding a cellphone

Shaky body cam footage shows officers running up a dark driveway with flashlights. "Hey! Show me your hands! Stop! Stop!" an officer yells. As the officersrun into a backyard, they turn a corner and spot Clark in the glare of their flashlights. The officers take temporary cover behind the corner and then confront the suspect once more. This time, an officer yells at Clark to show his hands, then begins shouting, "Gun, gun, gun!" Gunfire then erupts.