Protester at Stephon Clark vigil in Sacramento hit by sheriff's vehicle

The man was seen running south, toward the front of the house, where he stopped and looked into another car, police said. Police body camera footage shows that officers intercepted Clark in the backyard of his grandmother's house, and one of them yelled, "Gun!" as he turned a corner and saw Clark. The officer ducked back momentarily, then looked around the corner again and, shouting "Gun! Gun! Gun!" began firing rapidly. His partner then joined in the shooting.