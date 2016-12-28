Man fatally stabbed inside Target store on Christmas Eve was buying toy for young son, police say

Authorities say a man fatally stabbed at a Northern California Target store on Christmas Eve had his young son with him.

Tyrone Griffin Jr., 36, of Hayward, was attacked Saturday after he confronted two men who were playing inappropriate music in the toy section, witnesses say.

Griffin was shopping with his 4-year-old son for Christmas gifts.

Griffin’s wife, Nicole Simmons, wrote on a GoFundMe page that one of their four children had more presents than another, prompting Griffin to head to the store to even the distribution, KNTV reported.

Sgt. Ruben Pola said Griffin was seen fighting inside the store before the stabbing.

Two men arrested shortly after the incident have been identified as brothers, 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta, both from Hayward.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Twin boys die in South L.A. house fire

San Diego school officials dismiss complaint over 'planking' punishment

Man found stabbed to death in East L.A.

Series of earthquakes hits near California-Nevada border