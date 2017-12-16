Winds, danger return as Thomas fire takes aim at Santa Barbara County

Spotters are in place. Hillsides have been scrubbed of as much flammable vegetation as possible. And now it’s time to see whether it was all enough to stop the deadly Thomas fire from wreaking additional havoc.

All eyes Saturday morning are expected to be on the hills above Montecito in Santa Barbara County.

The westernmost edge of the giant Thomas fire, now the fourth largest since California began keeping formal records in 1932, was by Friday night in the north-south canyon through which San Ysidro Creek runs.

A few hours after sunset Friday, the fire was relatively calm. But firefighters feared that gusts of up to 40 mph could start blowing from the north directly to the south in this canyon from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

And if the fire gets into the canyon and the winds breathe new life into the flames, there is nothing to stop the blaze from racing into the foothill homes of Montecito, said Mark Brown, a fire operations commander.

Firefighters have smothered the hills in hundreds of thousands of gallons of fire retardant in an attempt to keep embers from igniting spot fires and to keep flames at bay, Brown said. Some hillsides have been denuded above Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, including in Romero and Toro canyons, to limit the potential damage. The fire is out in much of those areas and protected by established containment lines, he said.

But that’s not the case around San Ysidro Creek, which is where authorities are most concerned about flames overnight, he said. There was a limit to how much flammable vegetation could be burned in a controlled manner before the Thomas fire arrived at the canyon.

It would have been too risky to attempt a controlled burn there during days of stubborn winds because it would have created another large fire that would sprinkle embers throughout the communities to the south and west, Brown said.

Sources: Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, Cal Fire, Mapzen, OpenStreetMap (Sources: Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, Cal Fire, Mapzen, OpenStreetMap)

So at some point Saturday morning, when the spotters on mountain tops alert crews below that the winds are coming, firefighters are going to clear out and watch and wait to see whether their preparations were enough.

If the winds catch the flames well enough to send the blaze running south down the canyon toward Montecito, “we won’t stop the spread,” Brown said.

There are hundreds of homes that would be in the fire’s potential path and with winds that strong, it’s a deadly proposition to place firefighters in front to stop it. Instead, crews would have to watch the fire pass by from designated “safety zones” then attack it from behind.

Brown said he expected that structures would burn Friday night or Saturday if the winds return.

More than 300 engine crews are posted along road shoulders, in open fields and on private estates with plenty of room to operate. An additional 300 are ready to flood the area.

“We are doing anything and everything we can to keep the community safe,” Brown said.

Martin Johnson, a division chief with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, sent a message directly to residents in the potential evacuation zone.

“If you are in an evacuation order area, I am asking you to please heed that order. If you’re in one of the warning areas … be ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Johnson said. “This is a significant event and we want everybody to be ready.”

Commanders have identified specific locations in the mountains that would trigger additional evacuations if the fire reaches those points.

Cal-FIRE / Google Maps Firefighters are worried that gusts Saturday will fuel the fire's spread into a canyon containing San Ysidro Creek directly south into the community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County. The red area indicates the area that has burned. Firefighters are worried that gusts Saturday will fuel the fire's spread into a canyon containing San Ysidro Creek directly south into the community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County. The red area indicates the area that has burned. (Cal-FIRE / Google Maps)

Friday was the 12th consecutive day of red flag fire warnings — the longest sustained period of fire weather warnings on record.

“We put out plenty of red flag warnings, but we haven’t seen them out 12 days in a row. That’s unusual,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Curt Kaplan. “This has been the longest duration event that we have had a red flag warning out without any breaks.”

Red flag warnings were instituted by the weather service in 2004 and are intended to alert fire agencies to hot, dry and windy conditions that foster wildfires.

The National Weather Service warned that red flag conditions would be in effect in the Santa Barbara County mountains from late Friday night through Saturday evening.

Red flag conditions are also forecast in the mountains and valleys of Ventura and Los Angeles counties late Saturday night through Sunday evening; they were also forecast for parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties Sunday.

Red flag warnings were also in place for this weekend across large swaths of California, including parts of the Bay Area, the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada.

The Thomas fire has killed two people, including a firefighter on Thursday, destroyed more than 1,000 structures, and damaged hundreds more. It was 35% contained Friday night.

The fire began Dec. 4 in Santa Paula near Thomas Aquinas College. In its first day, the fire spread southwest, toward Ventura, and northwest, eventually hugging — and sparing — Ojai before pushing to the Santa Barbara County coast.

The wildfire has scorched 256,000 acres. Now the fourth-largest fire in modern state history, it is only a few thousand acres from climbing the ranks again.

The fire is so large that its eastern and western fronts are influenced by entirely different wind patterns and terrain. In many ways, it’s as if firefighters are battling two separate fires some 40 miles apart.

Much of the fire’s recent growth was north of Ojai in the Rose Valley east of Highway 33, where flames are feeding on chaparral and dead vegetation, said Jude Olivas, a spokesman for the agencies battling the fire.

The rest of the fire’s spread was either north, deeper into Los Padres National Forest, or to the west — where it crawled along canyons near the wealthy enclaves in Summerland, Montecito and Santa Barbara.

Crews from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection have been painstakingly working alongside firefighters from 10 other western states to scrape containment lines that would serve as firebreaks before winds were expected to shift Friday night. Streaks of red fire retardant dropped by aircraft or sprayed by tanker trucks line the hillsides as well.

Firefighters conducted small, controlled burns that destroy fuel for the wildfire. Crews ignite backfires using either a flaming, fuel-filled drip torch or a “stubby” — a pistol that launches flares 20 to 40 feet into the brush. Water tankers and firefighters continually monitor these fires and douse them if they grow too large, Olivas said.

Firefighters estimate the blaze has so far cost $96.9 million to fight. There were an estimated 8,300 firefighters battling the fire Friday.