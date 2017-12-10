Santa Barbara County coastal towns under siege as Thomas fire rages

The Santa Barbara County coastal towns of Carpinteria and Montecito were under siege from the Thomas fire Sunday morning as the destructive blaze again raged out of control.

Authorities issued some evacuation orders for the communities overnight.

Firefighters Sunday morning were making a stand at a cluster of homes on Shepherd Mesa Road in Carpinteria, where flames threatened to sweep through the area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The department posted a photo of one home burning on Gobernador Canyon Road in Carpinteria. It’s unclear whether other structures were lost.

Dave Russell, a deputy incident commander for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said Saturday evening that his greatest concern for Carpinteria is if the fire moves into nearby creek beds, which can have a chimney-like effect, pushing the fire quickly along the creek’s path.

Still, the approximately 8,500 firefighters battling the six wildfires across Southern California were making progress.

Firefighters had a successful day on Saturday battling flames on the southern edge of the Thomas fire — working toward the coast as well as parts of Ojai — thanks to wind conditions and crews’ ability to improve the fire lines they had established, according to Bill Murphy, a Cal Fire spokesman.

The Thomas fire has burned 155,000 acres and forced 88,000 people to flee their homes. Official estimates have put the cost of combating the fire at $25 million.

Fallbrook

Across Ventura County, blackened hillsides and charred palm trees with only their trunks remaining have become a common sight.

By Saturday evening, the blaze was 15% contained. Evacuations had been lifted for most of the city of Ventura and for Santa Paula.

The cause of the fire, which began Monday east of Highway 150 near Thomas Aquinas College, is under investigation.

During a news conference at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Gov. Jerry Brown said climate change may exacerbate the weather conditions that caused the wildfires to explode. He expressed sympathy for residents who had lost their homes and animals, saying the fires were horrific and a “terrible tragedy for so many people.”

“This could be something that happens every year or every few years,” he said. “We’re about to have a firefighting Christmas.”

In Los Angeles County, firefighters made progress on blazes in Sylmar, Santa Clarita and Bel-Air. The Creek fire was 85% contained, and the Rye fire was 80% contained as of Saturday night. The Skirball fire was 75% contained.

In northern San Diego County, the Lilac fire, which was 50% contained, had burned 4,100 acres and destroyed 182 structures along the Highway 76 corridor that stretches west from the 15 Freeway through Bonsall and Fallbrook. Officials cautioned that dry, swirling Santa Ana winds could kick up embers that might start new fires.

At least 46 horses were killed at a thoroughbred training facility, San Luis Rey Downs in Bonsall, where an estimated 450 were stabled. Mike Marten, a spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, said Saturday that a small number of horses had escaped to the wilderness through a fence that was knocked down and had yet to be found.