USC hit with lawsuits from 51 more patients of George Tyndall as board chairman calls for expedited settlement

One suit on behalf of 2002 graduate Amanda Davis asserts that Tyndall inserted “his ungloved, uncleaned fingers” inside her while remarking on her body. The suit contends that during the same appointment, Tyndall told Davis, who had recently given birth, that he was writing a book “on how women were able to get back into shape” and persuaded her to let him take full body nude photographs for what he said were research purposes.