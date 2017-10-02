Reports of shooting on USC campus prompt lockdown, heavy LAPD response

Los Angeles police were investigating unconfirmed reports of shots fired on the USC campus, prompting university officials to urge people to shelter in place.

USC said the police activity was occurring around 610 Childs Way.

LAPD Det. Meghan Aquilar said there is currently no active shooter situation on campus but that police are seeing a suspect in the area. She did not disclose whether shot had been fired or provide further details.

Police swarmed the campus just after noon Monday and were making a systemically search of some campus buildings.

A police chopper was circling overhead and students sitting outside a campus food court have all been moved inside. On social media, some students and employees said they were sheltering in place inside classrooms and offices.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.