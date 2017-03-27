Strong winds expected to blast Southern California

Strong and potentially damaging winds are expected to blast Southern California on Monday and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters have issued high wind advisories and warnings for the mountains, valleys and coastal areas through early Tuesday. Forecasters warn that gusty conditions will make travel difficult and possibly cause widespread power outages. They also warn of strong rip currents and sneaker waves along west-facing beaches.

A high wind warning means that damaging winds of 58 mph or greater are likely and a wind advisory indicates that winds or gusts of 35 mph are anticipated.

Forecasters say the winds are the result of a dry cold front that is passing through the region, creating gusty winds in the mountains, valley and coastal areas.

In Los Angeles County, northwest winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected Monday morning and will increase in strength throughout the day with gusts up to 65 mph for some areas in the evening.

In the Antelope Valley, the strongest winds are expected in the western region of the valley and foothills. The winds will likely affect travel across highways 14 and 138. Dust may reduce visibility to one-half mile or less at times, according to the National Weather Service.

Driving conditions will also be difficult across portions of highways 101 and 154 in Santa Barbara County. Kern County may see wind gusts of up to 75 mph at times late in the afternoon.

Forecasters are warning drivers of crosswinds that will make traveling on the road difficult.

Additionally, forecasters have also issued small-craft advisories and gale warnings for Southern California’s coastal waters.

Northwest winds between 20 to 30 knots. with gusts up to 40 knots are expected from the inner waters of Point Mugu to San Mateo Point, including Santa Catalina and Anacapa islands. Sea waves of 5 to 7 feet with periods of around 8 seconds are expected.

