Epic battle to save Pepperdine University and many communities as Woolsey fire wreaks widespread destruction

Firefighters battled through the night into Saturday morning to save communities from the raging Woolsey fire, which has destroyed scores of homes across a wide swath of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and forced 250,000 people to flee their homes.
The fire spread in several directions, burning homes in Malibu, Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks while threatening parts of Simi Valley, West Hills and numerous Ventura County communities.
Firefighters staged a furious battle overnight to save Pepperdine University in Malibu, where hundreds of student and staff were sheltering in place.
The all-out attack by air and ground resources appears to have prevented any major losses, though some outbuildings may have been damaged, the university said. It was a tense night, with those on campus taking refuge in several buildings including the library as the firefight unfolded.
The news was more grim elsewhere in Malibu, where the fire invaded picturesque canyons, swallowing house after house. It reached the Pacific Ocean in several places, destroying a yet-uncounted number of beach homes.
The destruction was also widespread in Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, where condo complexes and homes were torched as the fire hopscotched across canyons and hillsides. Landmarks were obliterated, including Western Town at Paramount Ranch, whose sets were the backdrop for “Westworld” and countless other productions, and the historic Peter Strauss Ranch.
Officials said they had been unable to tally the number of homes lost.
The Woolsey fire was fueled by intense winds that weakened Saturday morning. But the Santa Ana winds are forecast to return Sunday.
At times Friday, heavy smoke and wind gusts as high as 50 mph grounded the helicopters and tankers that had been dispatched to drop water and retardant on the fire.
Weary firefighters also struggled with a shortage of equipment. Some of the crews, trucks and other gear that would normally come to Southern California to join the firefight were tied up at the Camp fire in Butte County, Osby said.
“We still have outstanding orders of hundreds of vehicles,” he said.
The Woolsey fire and the nearby Hill fire, which burned about 6,000 acres in the Santa Rosa Valley area, prompted Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency on behalf of Gov. Jerry Brown, who was traveling out of state.
Newsom also sent a request to federal officials and President Trump for assistance to support communities affected by the fire.
Trump approved a state-of-emergency declaration but on Saturday once again attacked California, claiming erroneously that poor forest management policies caused the fires, even though the Woolsey fire didn’t occur in a forest.
“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!” Trump wrote.
The Woolsey fire started near Simi Valley in a hillside area next to the old Santa Susanna Field Lab and quickly spread to nearby suburban communities.
Trump has threatened to cut off funding over fire policy before, but has never been specific. California officials have rejected his criticism and said he’s playing politics.
Environmentalists believe Trump is trying to use fire prevention as an excuse to raid California’s forests.
They contend he is making a move to open ecologically sensitive public land for timber production, as well as for potential solar, wind, broadband infrastructure, mining, off-road vehicles and grazing uses.
Trump’s comments come during a week in which fires wrought destruction up and down the state, with more than 6,000 structures lost and at least nine dead in Paradise north of San Francisco and massive losses in Southern California.
Along Pacific Coast Highway in L.A. County, dozens of homes were lost Friday night and flames licked at both sides of the famous thoroughfare. At one point, a man on the south side of the road valiantly doused hot spots. The fire lit the hillside while sending violent pops crackling through the air.
Many of those sheltering at Zuma Beach live on Point Dume. On Friday, one resident renamed the enclave; on this day, it was “Point Doom.”
Charlie Dresser and Teresa Andersen didn’t want to leave their home in Malibu’s Point Dume Club. They watered down the roof, sprayed the plants and held off evacuating as long as they could.
But Dresser saw the flames from the roof of their mobile home. They were shooting “all over.” They shut off the gas at their home and a few nearby and left.
“It just got to be the right time to get out,” he said. “I don’t think I want to be that close to the fire right now.”
“This fire is like Armageddon,” Dresser said. “It’s out of control.”