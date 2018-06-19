XXXTentacion, controversial rapper who broke out amid legal troubles, dead at 20

“When I was younger, it was hard on my mom, because she didn’t have my father around or her mother around to even remotely help her,” the rapper said in press notes for "17.” “When she would sing, I saw how her mood changed. During work, she used to leave me with people to take care of me. I felt alone, so I would use records as my company. I’ve found that music can silence the brain altogether and alter your thought process to where you reach a meditative state. I really connected with artists that displayed real emotion.”